American Voices with Renee Fleming

Sunday, December 17 at 12 noon

Conceived and hosted by renowned American singer Renee Fleming, American Voices is the groundbreaking festival of performances, master sessions and symposia convened in November 2013 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, bringing together vocal masters, industry titans and emerging artists to celebrate the artistry, technique and challenges of professional singing. During six master sessions, fledgling artists receive one-on-one mentoring from iconic singers in a variety of genres: Eric Owens in classical, Dianne Reeves in jazz, Alison Krauss with Dr. Thomas Cleveland in country, Ben Folds in pop, Sutton Foster in musical theater and Kim Burrell in gospel. Joining these acclaimed artists for the festival’s genre-spanning centerpiece concert are Sara Bareilles, Kurt Elling, Josh Groban and Norm Lewis, with the National Symphony Orchestra and principal pops conductor Steven Reineke.