Antiques Roadshow: Charleston, Hour 1

Monday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m.

In Charleston, West Virginia, new appraisals include an archive of the Oak Ridge Journal, the newspaper for a town created for the Manhattan Project; a Pete Seeger autographed sign relating to the Peekskill riots of 1949; and an 1854 Edward Beyer panoramic oil painting that features Charleston before West Virginia separated from Virginia. Tune in to find out which appraisal is valued at $250,000! Also: Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Kevin Zavian visit the Beckley Exhibition Mine to bust some popular diamond myths.