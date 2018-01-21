Antiques Roadshow: Knoxville, Hour 3

Monday, January 29 at 10:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow stops in Knoxville, Tennessee, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser John Buxton visit the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture to talk about prehistoric Native American stoneworks. Highlights include a third edition of Gone With the Wind with a false inscription; signed Muhammad Ali training shoes that are appraised for $15,000 to $20,000; and a Cartier sapphire and diamond ring that was purchased at a Knoxville estate sale for less than $15,000 and is now valued at $40,000 to $60,000.