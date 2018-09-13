Antiques Roadshow: New York, Hour 2

Monday, October 1 at 10:00 p.m.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is in The Big Apple for the first time in 13 years, where host Mark L. Walberg heads to an iconic venue, the Apollo Theater, for a ROADSHOW “Most Wanted” segment. Highlights include a Tiffany Studios mosaic inkwell, ca. 1905, likely designed by Carol Driscoll; a 1972 Gerald Benney Silver & Gold Box; a show run from the Beatles’ first “Ed Sullivan Show” appearance along with an autographed photograph of the band; and a Joseph Kleitsch oil painting, ca.1925, purchased by the owner’s father from Kleitsch’s widow for $100 and now valued at $500,000.