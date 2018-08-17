Aretha! Queen of Soul

Sunday, August 19 at 2:30 p.m.

A legend is gone. Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday, August 16, 2018 at age 76 in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. One of the best-selling musical artists of all times, she defined a generation of music with countless hits like “Think” and “Respect.”

This program will include archival footage from Aretha Franklin’s storied career and interviews that will highlight the legacy of America’s beloved “Queen of Soul.” The special will be produced by the PBS NEWSHOUR WEEKEND team and hosted by Hari Sreenivasan.