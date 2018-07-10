Billy Connolly’s Tracks Across America, Episode 2

Tuesday, July 24 at 11:00 p.m.

Episode two takes Billy to the jewel in the crown of America’s rail network — the West. Billy visits the West Coast and Pacific Ocean in all its cinematic glory as he hurtles past jaw dropping vistas of land and sea. He begins in Portland, Oregon with Farmer Tom – a prize winning vegetable farmer who’s turned his green fingers to organic cannabis growing. Next stop is the stunning California coast, home to a cacophonous elephant seal rookery – the largest in the world. Along the route Billy hears the extraordinary tales of a real life hobo who’s been train hopping since the 1930s, and makes himself at home at Nitt Witt Ridge, where architecture and town planning are quite unique. From there, its back on the train to the deserts of Arizona to meet the men and women on the front line of U.S. border control. Deep underground, Billy learns of America’s biggest cold war secret and meets the former wing commander who literally had her finger on the button of World War Three. In El Paso, Texas, Billy succumbs to the charms of a luche libre wrestler and pays homage to a factory that made his beloved cowboy boots.