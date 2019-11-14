Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2019

Airs Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m.

Picture Shows: L-R Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT), Valerie (JENNIFER KIRBY), Fred (CLIFF PARISI), Dr Turner (STEPHEN McGANN), Mother Mildred (MIRIAM MARGOLYES), Shelagh (LAURA MAIN), Nurse Trixie (HELEN GEORGE), Nurse Crane (LINDA BASSETT), Sister Julienne (JENNY AGUTTER) – (C) Neal

Tune in for one of our favorite holiday traditions! Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides in response to a nursing shortage. Navigating the terrain, they strive to keep up with the needs of the locals.