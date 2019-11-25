Airs Thursday, December 19 at 9 p.m.

16th Annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” Featuring Kristin Chenoweth

The 16th annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” holiday special featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth airs this year December 19 at 9 p.m. on SOPTV.

“There were exactly three programs I watched on TV growing up: The Tabernacle Choir holiday specials, Miss America and the Tony Awards,” said Chenoweth. “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience. It is music and professionalism at the highest level – it could be a Broadway show. I have been so fortunate to perform in a lot of amazing places, but this is a Top 3 moment for me in my career and something I will never forget.”

Chenoweth joins a 600-person strong cast composed of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square for a night of Christmas celebration through music, dance and storytelling. With a special program that puts Chenoweth’s characteristic charm, style, faith and artistic prowess on display with the artistry of the Choir and Orchestra, viewers will enjoy a mix of classic Christmas carols and festive hits from across a number of genres: Broadway, pop, country, classical and Christian/gospel.

“Kristin was on our radar to be a guest artist for our Christmas special for at least a decade, making this year’s program even that much more special for us,” said Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir. “Not only is she one of the most versatile performers we’ve ever had grace our stage, but we were all just completely overwhelmed and charmed by the incredible energy, warmth and generosity that she brought to the production. We are thrilled that millions of viewers worldwide will be able to feel that this holiday season.”

“Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kristin Chenoweth” was filmed over three consecutive nights in December 2018 in front of a live combined audience of over 63,000 at Salt Lake City’s Conference Center at Temple Square.

About Kristin Chenoweth

Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy® Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony® Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy® Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked,” which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. Chenoweth’s album, “The Art of Elegance,” debuted at #1 on Billboard®’s Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts, and #1 on Amazon’s Vocal Pop chart. Her latest album, “For The Girls,” features guest artists Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. To celebrate its release, Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage this November in an eight-performance concert engagement. Upcoming, Chenoweth will star in the Hallmark Channel’s holiday film “A Christmas Love Story,” slated for December 2019, and the Netflix film “Holidate,” which will premiere in 2020.

Chenoweth formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) Foundation in her home state of Oklahoma, with whom she launched an annual Broadway Bootcamp in 2015. Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a master’s degree in Opera Performance. She is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

About The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is a world-renowned, 360-member choir credited with over 4,700 episodes of its weekly live performance of “Music & the Spoken Word.” The program is the longest continuing network broadcast in history, now celebrating its 90th anniversary. The Choir has traveled around the world performing in acclaimed concert halls, for the inaugurations of seven U.S. presidents beginning with its first for President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, at World’s Fairs and expositions, in acclaimed concert halls, on television and radio broadcasts and now internet streams, and numerous other prestigious events and occasions. The Choir has won four Emmy® Awards, 1 Grammy Award and multiple Grammy nominations, was awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 2003 and inducted into the Classical Music Hall of Fame in 2015. It has released over 200 recordings which have earned two platinum and five gold albums and hit #1 on Billboard®’s classical music charts 13 times.

The Orchestra at Temple Square is a 200-member, all-volunteer symphony orchestra organized in 1999 to perform and accompany the musical ensembles of The Tabernacle Choir organization. The Choir and Orchestra, with their incomparable medley of voices and instruments and their shared faith in God, are a significant, recognizable presence in the world of music, giving service through song.