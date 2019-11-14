Clifford the Big Red Dog returns to PBS!

Debuts Monday, December 9 at 9:30 a.m. and then airs Fridays at 9:30 a.m. weekly.

The relaunch of Scholastic Entertainment’s multiple Emmy-winning preschool series CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG debuts on SOPTV this December. Based on the best-selling Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell featuring the larger-than-life dog and his best friend Emily Elizabeth, the reimagined animated series will debut on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and PBS KIDS digital platforms on Saturday, December 7 and will premiere on SOPTV on Monday, December 9 at 9:30 a.m. After its debut, the program will air Fridays at 9:30 a.m. on SOPTV.

Although still set on Birdwell Island, CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG will offer fresh and colorful new locations. The rebooted show will also have a strong emphasis on social-emotional skills such as empathy, along with a solid curriculum designed to boost early literacy and encourage imaginative play—teaching as it entertains with Clifford-sized humor.

Along with the television series, CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG will offer digital content for kids, parents and teachers. CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG games will be available at pbskids.org and on the free PBS KIDS Games App, along with clips and full episodes streaming across PBS KIDS’ video platforms, including the free PBS KIDS Video App. SOPTV will offer parent resources, including tips and hands-on activities to extend the learning at home, that will be available on the PBS KIDS for Parents site. As the season continues, PBS LearningMedia will offer classroom-ready materials for teachers, including video excerpts, games, teaching tips and printable activities.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG is produced by Scholastic Entertainment. 100 Chickens and 9 Story/Brown Bag Films are on board to help bring this great big series to life. Inspired by the best-selling Scholastic books of the same name written and illustrated by Norman Bridwell, the first CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG series premiered on PBS KIDS in 2000. The standout show garnered numerous industry excellence awards, including nine Daytime Emmy nominations, two CINE Golden Eagle Awards and a New York Film Festival Award.