Saturday, November 10 at 10:00 p.m.

Emma Redding is found dead in her own room at a retirement home; presumably suicide. However, Emma’s friends and fiancé say that Emma had a lot to look forward to in her life; Humphrey suspects murder. While investigating Emma’s murder, Humphrey’s wife arrives on the island seeking a reconciliation. Humphrey decides he is happier in Saint Marie and confides in Fidel about his feelings for Camille!