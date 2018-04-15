Doctor Blake Mysteries: All She Leaves Behind

Saturday, May 12 at 10:00 p.m.

Controversial writer Patricia Neville has finally returned to her old hometown, armed with a new novel that promises to excoriate Ballarat and its many inhabitants — as evidenced by a book reading at the local library that quickly devolves into violence and chaos. But when she’s found dead the next morning with her sister Eve unconscious beside her, seemingly part of some murder-suicide pact, Blake has to search out some truths about the place in order to understand how and why the woman died.