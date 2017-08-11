DVR Cutting Off Your Favorite BBC Show?

We fell your pain, as do many who watch British programming throughout the country – not just in Southern Oregon!

In short:

We recommend that anytime your are recording a British show, you should also record the show after it — to catch the end of the show you are recording.

In long:

Unfortunately, many of the British shows come to us with odd lengths, and run slightly beyond the hour or half hour.

To complicate matters, even though we tell the listing services – who put our listing information into your DVR record devices – the exact times of the show, they often round-down because they – or their software – only think in even half hour or hour increments.

Further complicating this, the listing services now out-source their labor to India, where understanding the needs of PBS scheduling has not been translating very well.

This problem has been a huge topic of discussion among PBS program directors in our chat rooms, without much of solution yet.

So for now … record the show following the show you are recording and you should be fine.

Sorry we don’t have a better solution.

And thanks for your continued support.