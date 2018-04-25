SO Ed Tech Summit 2018

Level Up: Boost Learning with Innovation and Technology

The Southern Oregon Education Service District is excited to host the Eighth Annual Ed Tech Summit. The annual event showcases innovations and best practices for integrating technology into schools and classrooms. Hands-on sessions are led by teachers experts in the field, as well as technology hardware and software specialists. Continuous breakout sessions include; Creativity, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication and Inquiry.

Who: Southern Oregon ESD and Regional Teachers

What: Ed Tech Conference with many sessions relating to a plethora of Ed Tech resources!

Where: Crater High School, Central Point OR

When: 7:45 am to 3:30pm, October 12, 2018

Why: Because every teacher wants to know about new Ed Tech tools they can use in their classroom!

How: Go to our Whova page to register and learn more about the event–just click on this text!