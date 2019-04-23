Premieres Saturday, May 18 at 10 p.m.

Don’t miss the premiere of a new season of “Father Brown”! Season 7 kicks off Saturdays in May, and will run through the summer.

Series synopsis: Based on G.K. Chesterton’s short stories, “Father Brown” follows a kindly cleric as he solves crimes in his community. Each episode sees the enigmatic priest investigate a crime in his own particular way, using intuition and psychology. Many years spent hearing his parishioners’ confessions have given Father Brown uncanny insight into the workings of the criminal mind. But he’s more concerned with saving souls than in bringing the guilty to justice.