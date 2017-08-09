Father Brown: The Sins of Others

Friday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Recently released from prison, Sid buys a gun outside his caravan. The next day Father Brown reunites Sid with Bunty and Mrs McCarthy, who insists on cooking him a hot meal. When Sid leaves suddenly, Father Brown follows him to a function where Edward Reece is honouring his latest judicial appointee Giles. Sid confronts Giles, his former defence barrister, accusing him of burying a witness statement which suggests that his supposed victim of assault was coerced into incriminating Sid. Edward sees the commotion and orders Sid and Father Brown off the property. But Sid runs back and as Father Brown follows a scream is heard. Giles has been killed, a broken champagne glass in his throat. When Edward’s son Randolph tells Inspector Mallory that Sid did it, Sid is quickly arrested. Can Father Brown clear his name this time?