Grantchester Season 4

Premieres Sunday, July 14 at 9 p.m.

Pictured: L-R: TOM BRITTNEY as Will Davenport, ROBSON GREEN as Geordie Keating and JAMES NORTON as Sidney Chambers.

Photo Courtesy of Colin Hutton/Kudos, an Endemol Shine Company, MASTERPIECE and ITV.

It’s 1956 in Grantchester, and the post-war rulebook is being torn up – it’s the birth of the teenager, the era of Elvis. There’s change at the vicarage, too. Reverend Sidney Chambers is feeling adrift. He needs a little danger in his life, which is exactly what he gets when American civil rights activist Violet Todd arrives in the city and fires up his need for social justice. And soon enough, there’s a new Vicar of Grantchester: firebrand Will Davenport. Idealistic and energetic, Will is a man of the people. He rides into the village on a motorbike, listens to rock ‘n roll and encourages the congregation to call him by his first name – all of which leaves Mrs. C. appalled.

While Will embraces the future, Inspector Geordie Keating is left entirely baffled by it: Cathy is suddenly cold and distant, he can’t find anything in the new police station where he has to share an office with a new DI, and there’s the feeling that the other officers are starting to think he’s a bit of a throwback.

Throughout all of this upheaval, one constant remains: there is injustice in this world, and whether it’s Sidney, Will, or even Leonard, Geordie knows that sometimes a vicar can be a detective’s best friend.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1 (July 14 at 9 p.m.) **2-Hour Episode**

Sidney is swept up in the formative civil rights movement when US pastor Reverend Todd and his daughter Violet arrive in Cambridge – and a murder sees racial tensions spike. Feeling more lost than ever, Sidney struggles to remember a murdered woman’s final words, while Geordie investigates a decaying slum that’s connected to a deadly web of vice.

Episode 2 (July 21 at 9 p.m.)

When a professor dies at a cutting-edge computer laboratory, Geordie turns to Leonard for assistance with the case. As they discover the messy love lives of the computer laboratory team, Cathy is brutally tricked, Will returns to Grantchester, and Mrs. C makes a shocking discovery.

Episode 3 (July 28 at 9 p.m.)

When a child from an isolated farming family is accused of murder, Will is the only one able to reach him and it brings out unexpected sides of the young vicar – shocking Geordie.

Episode 4 (Aug. 4 at 9 p.m.)

When Will asks for Geordie’s help with a family matter, Geordie is surprised to discover where Will really grew up: a house filled with secrets and lies.

Episode 5 (Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.)

While Will struggles with a decision that will determine his future, the violent death of a young man becomes conclusive proof to Geordie that the country’s gone to the dogs.