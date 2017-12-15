Hollywood Idols: Barbara Stanwyck: Straight Down the Line

Friday, December 22 at 10:30 p.m.

This episode recollects Barbara Stanwyck’s immense talent through scenes from her films and interviews with those who knew her well, including Hollywood luminaries Robert Wagner, Charlton Heston, Ricardo Montalban, Robert Stack, Aaron Spelling and Mark Wolper. Fashion designer Nolan Miller and biographers Ella Smith and Bob Thomas also contribute to the story. Included are clips from Ladies of Leisure, Annie Oakley, Golden Boy, The Lady Eve, Meet John Doe, Double Indemnity, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers, Sorry, Wrong Number, and The Thorn Birds.