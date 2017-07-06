Journeys in Japan: Meiwa-cho, Mie: An Ancient Legend Comes To Life

Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Until about 700 years ago, princesses from Japan’s imperial family were sent to act as high priestesses at Ise Jingu, the ancient shrine that is considered the most sacred site in Japan’s Shinto religion. These servants of the deities were known as Saio and the place where they lived was known as Saiku.

In the 14th century, the site was abandoned and eventually it was only known from the ancient legends. But in 1970 excavations began, which confirmed that Saiku stood in the modern-day town of Meiwa-cho, in Mie Prefecture.