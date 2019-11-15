Local USA: Secret Lives of Muslims

Premiers on SOPTV World Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

American Muslims are a diverse group with fascinating careers, unexpected talents and inspiring accomplishments but nearly two decades after the September 11th attacks, American Muslims still face an uphill battle among their fellow citizens. Emmy Award winning director, Joshua Seftel uses humor and empathy to subvert stereotypes and reveal the truth about Muslims in America with first-person profiles of Muslim Americans across entertainment, sports, politics, and more.