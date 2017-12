Sunday, December 31 at 12 noon

Kristine Opolais brings her heartbreaking interpretation of the title role in Madama Butterfly to Live in HD screens for the first time, in Anthony Minghella’s critically acclaimed 2006 production. Roberto Alagna sings Lieutenant Pinkerton, the callous officer who crushes Butterfly’s dreams of love. Debuting conductor Karel Mark Chichon leads a cast that also includes Maria Zifchak as Suzuki and Dwayne Croft as Sharpless.