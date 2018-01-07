Midsomer Murders: Days of Misrule, Parts 1 & 2

Thursday, January 18 starting at 9:00 p.m.

During the Christmas holidays Barnaby and Jones attend an exasperating team-building exercise, run by a young and overly ambitious acting chief superintendent. They’re released from their misery to respond to an explosion at a trucking company operated by one of the most hated men in Midsomer. The detectives soon realize that the intended victim had many enemies among the townswomen, including his own grandmother. Guest star Tim Pigott-Smith (Jewel In the Crown).