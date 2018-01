Thursday, January 25 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Two couples living on the edge of Barton Woods disappear, leaving the village abuzz with rumors of supernatural causes. According to a local priest, the woods are haunted by the ghosts of monks slaughtered there in the 16th century. As the body count rises, a local psychic offers his services much to Barnaby’s chagrin. Guest stars Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones; Wolf Hall) and Jeroen Krabbe (The Fugitive, The Prince Of Tides).