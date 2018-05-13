Mr. Tanimoto’s Journey

Monday, May 21 at 9:30 p.m.

After the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, 120,000 American citizens of Japanese descent were wrongfully imprisoned in internment camps across the country. Jim Tanimoto, born in in California is the last living member of a group of men known as Block 42, who bravely protested the loss of their constitutional rights. This is his story. It is a window into the xenophobia that afflicted our country in the mid 20th century and a sobering reminder of how fear of other societies can cause us to abandon our own most cherished values.