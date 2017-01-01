Murder on the Home Front

Sunday, February 16 at 10:30 p.m.

When young women are found murdered amid the chaos of the London Blitz of World War II, brilliant Home Office Pathologist Dr. Lennox Collins, on his first murder case, and his newly recruited assistant Molly Cooper clash with the police over just who the main suspect is. Employing groundbreaking forensic techniques, can Lennox and Molly save a seemingly innocent man from the gallows and prove there may be more to these murders than meets the eye?