National Memorial Day Concert, 2019

Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna at the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert. The pair returns to host again this year.

Airs Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m. and repeats Sunday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m.

The National Memorial Day Concert features uplifting musical performances, documentary footage and dramatic readings that honor the military service of all our men and women in uniform and their families at home. One of PBS’ highest-rated programs, featuring an all-star lineup, the multi-award-winning television event has become an American tradition.

The concert unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation and serves those who are grieving through the mission put forward by Abraham Lincoln in his second inaugural address, “Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan.”

2019’s Lineup

Program Sponsors

The National Memorial Day Concert is sponsored by Lockheed Martin Corporation and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.