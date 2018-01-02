National Theatre: 50 Years on Stage

Sunday, January 7 at 12 noon

Founded in 1963, the Royal National Theatre has not simply provided lucky London residents and visitors with some the most thrilling productions in contemporary theater, but served as an influential wellspring of talent and creativity, breathing new life into theater classics as well as launching new plays, playwrights, directors and stars on an international stage. In November 2013, the NT celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special gala performance, welcoming home an all-star cast of NT alumni to perform excerpts from landmark productions, complemented by archival excerpts from the NT’s many groundbreaking productions. Subject to availability, Jim Broadbent, James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Hugh Jackman, Derek Jacobi, Rory Kinnear, Helen Mirren, Simon Russell Beale, Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton are in discussions to appear. NT Artistic Director Nicholas Hytner directs.