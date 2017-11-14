Nell Robinson & Jim Nunally Band

Thursday, November 23 at 11:00 p.m.

Nell Robinson and Jim Nunally perform a set of catchy original tunes and timely country classics at the legendary Sierra Nevada Brewery concert hall. Nunally (guitarist and lead vocal for David Grisman’s Bluegrass Experience) Pete Grant (pedal steel, formerly with Jerry Garcia), and Jim Kerwin (acoustic bass, formerly with both Grisman and Garcia) join jazz drummer Jon Arkin to add slick picking to the sweet harmonies provided by the critically acclaimed Robinson and her co-headliner. The genre-busting material touches on bluegrass, classical, Americana, and country-blues styles.