Thursday, June 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Oregon Field Guide celebrates food from the wild. Meet the dogs that have a nose for some of the finest truffles on earth. Visit a thriving cranberry farm on the Oregon Coast. See how a bounty to be had, for free, if you know where to look in nature and it’s hard to improve on a beautiful, sunny autumn day, but if you had to, you might add some apple cider.