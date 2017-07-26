Oregon Field Guide: Mountain Time

Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Ultralight Hiking: Clint “Lint” Bunting came to backpacking late in life, but once he took to it he went “all in.” He has hiked over 14,000 miles, including all of the big American Thru hikes: the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, Ice Age Trail and the Continental divide Trail, some of them twice! What’s more, he now hikes for weeks at a time with an 8-pound pack, significantly less than the 40-50 pounds many backpackers typically carry.

Mountain Goat Survey: Prior to the eruption of Mt St Helens, few people realized there were mountain goats living in the area. While that population was likely wiped out by the blast, anecdotal sightings of these high-climbing, sure-footed mammals began to crop up in the 1990s. In 2014, Gifford Pinchot National Forest biologist Mitch Wainwright put together the first official mountain goat survey – 65 were counted by agency and volunteer teams in the Mt St Helens/Mt Margaret area. Last year, that number had risen to 152.

We go along on this year’s survey with Cowlitz Indian Tribe ecologist Nathan Reynolds and Mt St Helens National Volcanic Monument manager Tedd Huffman to look for these charismatic megafauna, with the additional treat of collecting the rare tufts of goat wool that Cowlitz elders once wove into highly valuable blankets.

Buzz Bowman- Ski Patrol: Buzz Bowman is a legend on Mount Hood. He has been volunteering with the Mt. Hood Ski Patrol for over 65 years and is among the oldest still-active ski patrollers in the country.