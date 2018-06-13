Oregon State University an Oregon Experience

Sunday, June 17 at 11:00 p.m. & Monday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m.

“Whether you realize it or not, you have used technology and products that came from Oregon State University.

It was OSU alumni who invented the computer mouse, wrinkle-free cotton and standard dental equipment.

Faculty developed the modern maraschino cherry and marionberry. Its Extension Service operates Outdoor School for over 30,000 Oregon fifth- and sixth-graders each year, along with 4H programs in every county in the state. Experiment Station scientists have developed high-yield wheat products used worldwide.

In 2018, Oregon State University celebrates 150 years as a land-grant institution with a mission to serve as a ‘school for the people of Oregon.'”