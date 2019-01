Monday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

Long before Oregon became a state, African Americans were in the Far West. Some were brought to the region as slaves, but many others came as freemen looking for a new life. They opened boarding houses and stores, worked farms and mined for gold. But as more white settlers arrived over the Oregon Trail, the newcomers passed discriminatory laws to keep blacks out. This program examines the largely unknown history of Oregon’s black pioneers.