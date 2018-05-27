Perry Como Classics — Till The End of Time

Tuesday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m.

For over fifty years, crooner Perry Como ranked as one of America’s most successful and beloved entertainers. Starting as a big band singer in the late 1930s, a radio star in the 1940s and then a TV headliner in the 1950s and onward, Perry was a warm and welcome presence in tens of millions of households for six decades, charting over 100 hit songs along the way. Now, for the first time, a collection of Como’s biggest hits from long-lost and newly-restored episodes of his TV programs – including rare color programs and more recently discovered lost footage – is being presented on PBS. Hosts are Peter Marshall and Nick Clooney.