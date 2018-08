Tuesday, August 21 at 9:00 p.m.

THE QUEEN’S FAVOURITE ANIMALS tells the story of Queen Elizabeth’s life and character through her relationships with her animals. The documentary profiles the 13 generations of corgis the queen has bred since her 18th birthday (when she received “Susan,” the matriarch of this corgi dynasty), to her triumphs in the horseracing world. This is a portrait of the queen as the person she perhaps always wanted to be – a countrywoman.