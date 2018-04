Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Part one of three on the Eternal City, this episode resurrects the rubble and brings back to life the capital of the ancient world. Focusing on the grandeur of classical Rome, we marvel at the Colosseum, the Pantheon, and the empire’s exquisite art. Then we go offbeat by bicycle to see the Appian Way and marvels of Roman engineering.