Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Montepulciano, Italy: Tuscan Dolce Vita



The small towns and rural charms of Tuscany give us a healthy dose of the “sweet life” as we hunt for truffles in an oak forest, nibble through an artichoke festival, share a farmhouse feast, and ride a classic convertible through the cypress groves of Mona Lisa’s back yard.