Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Brooklyn, New York

Monday, July 16 at 9:30 p.m.

What is the difference between a Brooklyn egg cream and a Manhattan egg cream? Samantha finds out when she visits Brooklyn and meets a “jerk” at a local soda fountain. From visiting the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard to sampling whiskey at New York City’s oldest distillery to tasting unique foods at the largest weekly open-air food market in the USA, Samantha takes the opportunity to understand Brooklyn through the voice of the people behind such local staples. Exploring further, Samantha visits the historically important Gowanus Canal, learns how to play shuffleboard in a hidden gem, and takes a walk through the brownstone neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, where she discovers incredible architecture and a jazz parlor tucked away in an unmarked bed & breakfast.