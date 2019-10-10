Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Airs Sunday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

It’s an event 50 years in the making as Sesame Street celebrates its 50th Anniversary. We’re celebrating the world’s most iconic street with all our furry friends and some very special guests including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Patti LaBelle, Sterling K. Brown, and many more! To mark the special event, the whole neighborhood comes together to take a photo under the Sesame Street sign—but the sign is missing! While Elmo and friends search for the sign, Joe takes a look back at 50 years of Sesame Street memories, and everyone soon realizes that Sesame Street isn’t just a sign or a street—it’s a place where everybody is welcome, learning is fun, and all kinds of monsters, birds, and humans come together to form lifelong friendships. Wondering how to get to Sesame Street? Don’t worry, it’s closer than you think.

Photo: SESAME STREET 50th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL Sesame Street Production; Director: Jack Jameson; television production photographed: Thursday, May 16, 2019; 9:00 AM at Studio J; Kaufman-Astoria Studios; Astoria, New York; Photograph: © 2019 RICHARD TERMINE

PHOTO CREDIT – RICHARD TERMINE