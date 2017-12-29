Sherlock: A Study in Pink

Thursday, January 4 at 10:36 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes stalks again in a thrilling contemporary version of the Victorian-era whodunits, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Atonement, MASTERPIECE “The Last Enemy”) as the go-to consulting detective in 21st-century London, with Martin Freeman (“The Office” UK, Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy) as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson, and Rupert Graves (MASTERPIECE “God on Trial”, MASTERPIECE “The Forsyte Saga”) as the long-suffering Inspector Lestrade. Alan Cumming hosts. Study in Pink – When an unidentified woman, dressed all in pink, turns up murdered in an abandoned building, Sherlock must use the science of deduction to catch the killer.