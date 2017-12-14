Silent Witness: Undertone, Parts 1 & 2

Saturday, December 16 starting at 10:00 p.m.

When the body of a pregnant Northern Irish girl is discovered, the team face the urgent task of finding the baby snatched from her womb. Father of the child, married-man Simon, is the prime suspect in DS Sally Kirchner’s eyes. Meanwhile, Thomas uncovers the teenage girl’s connections to a criminal underworld. Nikki and Jack encounter her addict boyfriend Nuri and ruthless drug dealer Bekir, suspected of masterminding the hit-killing of a Drugs Squad cop.