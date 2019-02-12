SOPTV receives $25,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation

Funding to Support New Membership

Southern Oregon Public Television

has been awarded a $25,000 challenge grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the

independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul

Newman. The award to SOPTV reflects the ongoing commitment of Newman’s Own

Foundation to support independent media and facilitate open dialogue.

The grant will be used to attract

new members to SOPTV as a way to sustain the organization and it’s

mission. SOPTV will develop

community-based initiatives to meet the guidelines set forth by the grant, with

the first being New Member March. For every new member enrolled in the month of

March, Newman’s Own Foundation will give SOPTV $100, up to $25,000.

“Paul Newman believed that the

independent voice played a critical role in making our world a better place,”

said Robert Forrester, President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “We are

proud to uphold his values through our longstanding support of public

broadcasting, and specifically through our funding of SOPTV.”

SOPTV hopes this grant will excite

viewers with the increased impact of their gift.

“We are thrilled to receive the support

from Newman’s Own Foundation,” said Julie Gillis, Director of Development at

SOPTV. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to expand their

charitable reach, and we feel strongly this grant will benefit all of Southern

Oregon.”

Newman’s Own Foundation was created

in 2005 by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman, to assure his

lifetime commitment to donate 100% of the profits made from the sale of

Newman’s Own food and beverage products will continue after his passing. Since

1982, over $540 million has been donated to thousands of charities around the

world.