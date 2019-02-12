SOPTV receives $25,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation

Funding to Support New Membership
Southern Oregon Public Television
has been awarded a $25,000 challenge grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the
independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul
Newman. The award to SOPTV reflects the ongoing commitment of Newman’s Own
Foundation to support independent media and facilitate open dialogue.
The grant will be used to attract
new members to SOPTV as a way to sustain the organization and it’s
mission. SOPTV will develop
community-based initiatives to meet the guidelines set forth by the grant, with
the first being New Member March. For every new member enrolled in the month of
March, Newman’s Own Foundation will give SOPTV $100, up to $25,000.
“Paul Newman believed that the
independent voice played a critical role in making our world a better place,”
said Robert Forrester, President and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “We are
proud to uphold his values through our longstanding support of public
broadcasting, and specifically through our funding of SOPTV.”
SOPTV hopes this grant will excite
viewers with the increased impact of their gift.
“We are thrilled to receive the support
from Newman’s Own Foundation,” said Julie Gillis, Director of Development at
SOPTV. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to expand their
charitable reach, and we feel strongly this grant will benefit all of Southern
Oregon.”
Newman’s Own Foundation was created
in 2005 by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman, to assure his
lifetime commitment to donate 100% of the profits made from the sale of
Newman’s Own food and beverage products will continue after his passing. Since
1982, over $540 million has been donated to thousands of charities around the
world.