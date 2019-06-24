Stories from the Stage: Stand Up

Airs Monday, July 8 at 6:30 pm.

There are those moments when you have to stand up and speak out, changing everything in your path. Lively debates around the Vargas family dinner table pushed Andy to stand up and become one of the youngest state legislators in the country; Katie Liesener tells a tale of compassion crossing language barriers; and Yvette Modestin battles for inclusivity by creatively redefining her Blackness. Three storytellers, three interpretations of Stand Up, hosted by Theresa Okokon.