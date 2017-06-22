Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 p.m.

The Nuclear Requiem incorporates a specifically composed musical piece by French musician Alain Kremski, which is threaded throughout the documentary to help illustrate the unrelenting flow of 70 years as a nuclear world and the continuing challenges it poses for all. The documentary features commentary by leading experts, heads of international agencies, and world leaders, who provide insights on the realities of living in a nuclear world, the challenges of moving beyond nuclear weapons, and the hard work needed to invest in arms control and nonproliferation.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, observes that while the Iran nuclear deal was designed to block Iran’s path to the bomb, there are other countries with nuclear weapons that are pursuing destabilizing and dangerous activities, and that we may be on the verge of a potential new global arms race. Annika Thunborg, director of disarmament and nonproliferation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sweden, notes that these weapons have become such integrated parts of many countries and their defense doctrines that it is hard to see how to move beyond them.