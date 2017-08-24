More Trains around North America: Great Scenic Railway Journeys

Tuesday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m. & Wednesday, September 6 at 11:00 p.m.

More Trains Around North America is the follow-up to the popular travel show Trains Around North America. Hosted by Grammy-winning musician and storyteller David Holt, this program traces America’s railroad history, telling the unforgettable stories of nearly a dozen historic and scenic tourist railroads stretching from the Pacific Northwest of Canada all the way to the Adirondack Mountains of New York.

More than just a tour, this travelogue captures the railroads that defined the spirit of an era, created a new industry and re-wrote North American transportation history. Hop aboard and experience stunning views, fine cuisine, and high-end luxury rail travel.

Featured railroads include: Illinois Railway Museum; Union, Illinois Mount Hood Railroad; Hood River, Oregon Skunk Train; Fort Bragg, California Pullman Rail Journeys; Chicago, Illinois to New Orleans, Louisiana Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad; Trego, Wisconsin Cape Cod Central Railroad; Hyannis, Massachusetts Rocky Mountaineer; Alberta and British Columbia, Canada Blue Ridge Scenic Railway; Blue Ridge, Georgia Virginia & Truckee Railroad; Virginia City, Nevada Adirondack Scenic Railroad; Saranac Lake, New York Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Romney, West Virginia.