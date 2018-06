Thursday, July 5 at 9:00 p.m.

Quiet life in suburbia takes a dark turn when a 43-year-old mother of two, Alison Glenn, is discovered bludgeoned to death in her back garden by her young son. Vera and Aiden are forced to expand their inquiry when Alison’s long-lost family comes out of the woodwork and suspicions begin to mount. Then they discover that the Glenns have skeletons in their cupboards.