Women, War & Peace, Series II

Farida Parveen in Line, as seen in “A Journey of a Thousand Miles: Peacekeepers.”

Airs Monday, March 25 at 10 p.m. and Tuesday, March 26 at 10 p.m., with encore presentations Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28 at 3 a.m.

The acclaimed documentary series Women, War & Peace returns to SOPTV with powerful stories of women’s role in dramatic conflicts and peace settlements across the globe.

Series II demonstrates how some of the biggest international stories of recent memory are shaped by women. An all-female cast of directors present four never-before-told stories about the women who risked their lives for peace, changing history in the process.

The original groundbreaking documentary series Women, War & Peace premiered on PBS in 2011.