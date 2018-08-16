Woodsongs: Alison Brown Quartet, Frank Solivan, and Rob Ickes

Thursday, August 30 at 11:00 p.m.

COMPASS RECORDS was co-founded in 1994 by musicians Alison Brown and Garry West in 1994. Called “one of the greatest independent labels of the last decade” by Billboard Magazine, Compass Records has provided a thriving haven of creativity for artists and a reliable beacon of quality for music fans. Michael will be exploring the state of the music business with Alison and celebrating the label’s importance on roots music. Performing on this broadcast:

ALISON BROWN is one of today’s finest progressive banjo players. With her new Compass project, ‘The Song of the Banjo’, the 2015 IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award and 2001 GRAMMY Award-winning musician/composer/producer/entrepreneur plants another flag in her ongoing journey of sonic exploration.

FRANK SOLIVAN built a reputation as a monster mandolin master when he left the cold of Alaska for the bluegrass hotbed of Washington, D.C. Following Frank Solivan & his band Dirty Kitchen’s GRAMMY nomination, IBMA Award, and top prize in the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest, Frank continues to impress in 2016 with a solo release, ‘Family, Friends & Heroes’ on Compass Records.

ROB ICKES AND TREY HENSLEY is unique collaborative effort between two gifted musicians. Rob Ickes is a longtime, well-established instrumental giant (Blue Highways) and won IBMA Dobro Player of the Year fifteen times. Trey Hensley is newly arrived in Music City, bursting with talent both as a vocalist and guitarist. Their new album, ‘Before the Sun Goes Down’, was released on Compass Records.

WoodSongs Kid: Amelia Eisenhauer is a music prodigy from DuQuoin, Illinois now living in Nashville. She was recently featured on American Idol.