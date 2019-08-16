WORLD Schedule Highlights – September 2019

WORLD exclusives/premieres

September 2

  • Local USA: ’63 Boycott – 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: School Days—Teacher Tales – 6:30 p.m.

 September 3

  •  America ReFramed: Councilwoman – 5 p.m.

 September 8

  • Doc World: Prize of the Pole – 7 p.m.

 September 9

  • Stories from the Stage: School Days—Student Tales6:30 p.m.

 September 10

  • America ReFramed: Farewell Ferris Wheel – 5 p.m.

 September 15

  • Doc World: Towards the North/Los Comandos – 7:30 p.m.

September 16

  • Local USA: Behind the Scenes—Beyond Graduation – 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Lost & Found – 6:30 p.m.

 September 17

  •  America ReFramed: We Like It Like That – 5 p.m.

 September 22

  • Doc World: Tocando La Luz – 7 p.m.

September 23

  • Local USA: Beyond Graduation—Docs – 6 p.m.

September 24

  • America ReFramed: We Breathe Again – 5 p.m.

September 29

  • Doc World: Five Days to Dance – 7 p.m.

 September 30

  • Local USA: Kids in Crisis—You’re Not Alone – 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Hell or High Water – 6:30 p.m.

  

Theme Month Programming – Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

  • America ReFramed: Councilwoman – Tuesday, September 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Reel South: Santuario – Tuesday, September 3 – 6:30 p.m.
  • America ReFramed: Farewell Ferris Wheel – Tuesday, September 10 – 5 p.m.
  • Raul Julia: American Masters – Sunday, September 15 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Doc World: Towards the North/Los Comandos – Sunday, September 15 – 7:30 p.m.
  • The Latino Americans: Foreigners in Their Own Land – Monday, September 16 – 4 p.m.
  • The Latino Americans: Empire of Dreams – Monday, September 16 – 5 p.m.
  • Local USA: Behind the Scenes—Beyond Graduation – Monday, September 16 – 6 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Lost & Found – Monday, September 16 – 6:30 p.m.
  • The Salinas Project – Tuesday, September 17 – 4 p.m.
  • America ReFramed: We Like It Like That – Tuesday, September 17 – 5 p.m.
  • Our American Family: The Barreras – Tuesday, September 17 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Home Truth – Wednesday, September 18 – 4 p.m.
  • Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo – Wednesday, September 18 – 5 p.m.
  • Willie Velasquez: Your Vote Is Your Voice – Wednesday, September 18 – 6 p.m.
  • On Two Fronts: Latinos & Vietnam – Friday, September 20 – 4 p.m.
  • P.O.V.:Voices of the Sea – Friday, September 20 – 5:30 p.m.
  • Major League Cuban Baseball – Saturday, September 21 – 4 p.m.
  • Voces on PBS: Children of Giant – Saturday, September 21 – 5 p.m.
  • Beyond La Bamba – Saturday, September 21 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Voces on PBS: The Pushouts – Sunday, September 22 – 6 p.m.
  • Doc World: Tocando La Luz – Sunday, September 22 – 7 p.m.
  • Re-Evolution: The Cuban Dream – Sunday, September 22 – 8:30 p.m.
  • The Latino Americans: War and Peace – Monday, September 23 – 4 p.m.
  • The Latino Americans: The New Latinos – Monday, September 23 – 5 p.m.
  • Local USA: Beyond Graduation–Docs – Monday, September 23 – 6 p.m.
  • Reel South: 120 Days – Tuesday, September 24 – 4 p.m.
  • Ivy League Rumba – Wednesday, September 25 – 4 p.m.
  • Reel South: Fiesta Quinceanera – Wednesday, September 25 – 5 p.m.
  • P.O.V.: Brimstone & Glory – Wednesday, September 25 – 6 p.m.
  • Cuba: A Lifetime of Passion – Friday, September 27 – 4 p.m.
  • Cuba: The Forgotten Revolution – Friday, September 27 – 5 p.m.
  • Voces on PBS: Adios Amor—The Search for Maria Moreno – Sunday, September 29 – 6 p.m.
  • Doc World: Five Days to Dance – Sunday, September 29 – 7 p.m.
  • Salsa! The Dance Sensation – Sunday, September 29 – 8:30 p.m.
  • The Latino Americans: Pride and Prejudice – Monday, September 30 – 4 p.m.
  • The Latino Americans: Peril and Promise – Monday, September 30 – 5 p.m.
  • Stories from the Stage: Hell or High Water – Monday, September 30 [NOTE: One of the three tellers is Latinx.] – 6:30 p.m.

 

Labor Day Programming (Labor Day is Monday, September 2)

  • Company Town – Monday, September 2
  • Cyberwork and the American Dream – Monday, September 2
  • Emma Goldman: American Experience – Tuesday, September 3
  • America ReFramed: Councilwoman – Tuesday, September 3
  • Independent Lens: Farmer/Veteran – Wednesday, September 4
  • P.O.V.: Farmsteaders – Wednesday, September 4
  • Mine Wars: American Experience – Friday, September 6

 

Back-to-School/American Graduate Programming

  • Local USA: ’63 Boycott – Monday, September 2 – 4 p.m.
  • Our Kids: Narrowing the Opportunity Gap—Making a Difference – Sunday, September 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Our Kids: Narrowing the Opportunity Gap—Four Cities Tackle the Child Equity Gap – Sunday, September 8 – 4 p.m.
  • Made Possible: The Business of Junior Achievement – Monday, September 9 – 4 p.m.
  • The Long View – Monday, September 9 – 5 p.m.
  • Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart – Tuesday, September 10 – 4 p.m.
  • Second to None – Wednesday, September 11 – 4 p.m.
  • Our Kids: Narrowing the Opportunity Gap—I’m Special – Sunday, September 15 – 4 p.m.
  • Local USA: Behind the Scenes—Beyond Graduation – Monday, September 16 – 6 p.m.
  • Our Kids: Narrowing the Opportunity Gap—A Breath of Hope – Sunday, September 22 – 4 p.m.
  • Local USA: Beyond Graduation—Docs – Monday, September 23 – 6 p.m.

 

Other programs of note

  • Animal Babies: First Year on Earth—Testing Limits – Thursday, September 5 – 5 p.m.
  • The Magical Land of Oz: Ocean – Thursday, September 5 – 6 p.m.
  • Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music – Saturday, September 7 – 5 p.m.
  • P.O.V.: Grit – Wednesday, September 11 – 5 p.m.
  • Animal Babies: First Year on Earth—New Frontiers – Thursday, September 12 – 5 p.m.
  • The Magical Land of Oz: Human – Thursday, September 12 – 6 p.m.
  • The Feud: American Experience – Friday, September 13 – 6 p.m.
  • Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and the Rise of Broadcast Journalism – Saturday, September 28 – 4 p.m.

 

